Robert Pattinson To Star In Parasite Director Bong Joon Ho's Next Film Based On A Novel

As South Korean movie Parasite created a huge buzz all over the world, the audience has been awaiting more from its director, Bong Joon Ho. It will be a delight for the fans to learn that the filmmaker is coming up with his next project with The Batman star Robert Pattinson.

According to Deadline, it was recently unveiled that the Parasite movie director Bong Joon Ho has been gearing up to write and direct a movie based on Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel Mickey7 for Warner Bros. The sources of the outlet also revealed that he is in talks with Robert Pattinson for the film.

The movie will be backed by Bong Joon Ho's production company Offscreen alongside Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B.

Edward Ashton's book is set to be published in the first quarter of 2022 by St. Martin and the movie will be inspired by its story, However, it was also revealed that Bong's version might be different from the book as he is best known for his past experiences with adaptations. Micky7, the novel, follows the story of an expendable who is sent on an expedition to colonize ice world Niflheim.

Robert Pattinson's upcoming movies

Robert Pattinson was last seen in the 2020 American psychological thriller movie, The Devil All the Time, in which he featured alongside prominent cast members namely Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska and others.

He is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, The Batman. The movie will star Pattinson in the lead as Bruce Wayne/Batman alongside other actors namely Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, among others. It is slated to release on 4 March 2022.

Image: Instagram/@bong_joon_ho/AP