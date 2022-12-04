Robert Pattinson Walks Red Carpet With Partner Suki Waterhouse For First Time At Dior Show

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse recently made their official red carpet debut at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt.

The couple, who has been dating for the last 4 years, was seen in dazzling attires as they posed for the paparazzi before heading for the runway show. The couple first sparked romance rumours after being spotted at a night out in London in 2018, with reports suggesting that they've become pretty serious over the years.

Robert Pattinson & girlfriend Suki Waterhouse make relationship red carpet official

In photos and videos from the Dior show shared on social media, the Twilight alum is seen in a cream-coloured suit paired with a brown turtleneck sweater. On the other hand, the model sported a purple, semi-sheer dress with bold red lipstick. Take a look.

IT COUPLE! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse watching the #DiorMenFall show in Cairo, Egypt today. 💕 pic.twitter.com/7qkq5PFw0U — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) December 3, 2022

Cuties! 🥰 Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse at #DiorMenFall today. pic.twitter.com/v4WzC7rt7q — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) December 3, 2022

The duo was spotted packing PDA during a late night out in London in 2018, following which they were also seen quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. At that time, a source told E! News that they were planning their future together. "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," the insider said and added, "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."

The couple has managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight and make rare appearances together. Another source told the outlet in 2021 that Robert and Suki have been 'very solid in their relationship', adding that the Batman star is completely in love with her.

Pattinson previously dated FKA twigs for 3 years before calling it quits in 2017.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SAFEPATTINSON)