Last Updated:

Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired From 'Twilight': 'I Was 21 & Wanted To Make It Arty'

Robert Pattinson revealed that he was almost fired from 'Twilight' when he was was 21 and wanted to make it 'arty', something the makers were not pleased with.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Robert Pattinson, twilight movie, kristen stewart

Image: AP


Robert Pattinson is currently in the headlies for his forthcoming superhero actioner The Batman. Much before this character as a superhero, the actor used to be in the news for his appearance in the Twilight franchise.

While he attained worldwide acclaim by starring in the fantasy film franchise, his journey to the film was not hunky-dory. The 35-year-old was once almost fired from the film during his initial days on the shoot. He shared that the makers were not too pleased when he believed that there should be a more 'arty' approach to the film.

Robert Pattinson was almost fired from Twilight sets

Robert, in an interview with GQ, shared that there developed a 'strange tension', when he felt that the movie should adopt a more 'arty' approach because the makers were not convinced.

The Tenet star shared that he was 21 at that time and felt that was the only way to play it, but the studio were a 'bit scared' to 'make things a little too emo'. He admitted that talking about it today seemed 'ridiculous' to him as he recalled being 'infuriated' at that time, and today, he could not believe he was acting like that at age 21.

He remembered that his agent and manager then had to step in and asked him to 'do the opposite' of what he was doing till then or he will be 'fired by the end of the day.'

That conversation proved to be a turning point of his journey on the film, as it not just saved his role, but also got him to 'smile a little bit.'    

Robert Pattinson in Twilight  

Robert went on to star in Twilight in 2008, essaying the role of Edward Cullen, a vampire, in the romantic thriller. He also starred in its sequel The Twilight Saga: New Moon the year after. He then starred in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in 2010.

READ | Spear carries Robert Morris past IUPUI 66-49

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, which released in 2011 and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, which had hit the theatres the year after were the last installments in the franchise.

His relationship with co-star Kristen Stewart, too, was in the news at that time, before they parted ways later.

READ | 'The Batman': Warner Bros. Thailand unveils life-size statue of Robert Pattinson
READ | Batman star Robert Pattinson opens up on relationship dynamics with rumoured GF Suki
READ | Robert Pattinson reveals how 'The Batman' shooting affected mental health; 'I felt alone'
READ | Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to release early in theatres, Warner Bros. confirms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Robert Pattinson, Twilight, Edward Cullen
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND