Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired From 'Twilight': 'I Was 21 & Wanted To Make It Arty'

Robert Pattinson is currently in the headlies for his forthcoming superhero actioner The Batman. Much before this character as a superhero, the actor used to be in the news for his appearance in the Twilight franchise.

While he attained worldwide acclaim by starring in the fantasy film franchise, his journey to the film was not hunky-dory. The 35-year-old was once almost fired from the film during his initial days on the shoot. He shared that the makers were not too pleased when he believed that there should be a more 'arty' approach to the film.

Robert Pattinson was almost fired from Twilight sets

Robert, in an interview with GQ, shared that there developed a 'strange tension', when he felt that the movie should adopt a more 'arty' approach because the makers were not convinced. The Tenet star shared that he was 21 at that time and felt that was the only way to play it, but the studio were a 'bit scared' to 'make things a little too emo'. He admitted that talking about it today seemed 'ridiculous' to him as he recalled being 'infuriated' at that time, and today, he could not believe he was acting like that at age 21.

He remembered that his agent and manager then had to step in and asked him to 'do the opposite' of what he was doing till then or he will be 'fired by the end of the day.'

That conversation proved to be a turning point of his journey on the film, as it not just saved his role, but also got him to 'smile a little bit.'

Robert Pattinson in Twilight

Robert went on to star in Twilight in 2008, essaying the role of Edward Cullen, a vampire, in the romantic thriller. He also starred in its sequel The Twilight Saga: New Moon the year after. He then starred in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in 2010.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, which released in 2011 and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, which had hit the theatres the year after were the last installments in the franchise.

His relationship with co-star Kristen Stewart, too, was in the news at that time, before they parted ways later.