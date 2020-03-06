Robert Pattinson's Highest Rated Movies On Metacritic

Robert Pattinson has played several distinctive roles in different movies now, which has made him a versatile actor. From playing a vampire in the Twilight series to essaying DC’s iconic caped crusader in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film in 2021, the actor has come a long way. Robert Pattinson first appeared onscreen in the popular Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He has evolved as an actor over the years. And many of his films have received widespread critical acclaim. Read on to know more about Robert Pattinson's movies that are highly rated on Metacritic:

The Lighthouse (83)

The Lighthouse is one of the most acclaimed films of recent times. Set in the 1890s, the film revolves around two lighthouse keepers in New England and explores their lives. Robert Pattinson's performance in the film received high praise from critics.

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (81)

In this fourth installations of the Harry Potter series, Harry finds himself competing in a deadly tournament between rival schools of magic. Pattinson plays the role of Cedric Diggory, a friend of Harry’s, who meets a worse fate. The movie’s Metacritic score is 81.

Good Time (80)

Good Time has a fascinating storyline. After a failed robbery by Nick Nikas, Connie Nikas is hell-bent on getting his little brother out of jail. The movie is noted for its thrilling elements. The movie’s Metacritic score is 80.

High Life (77)

High Life is a 2018 mystery film. It stars Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche and Mia Goth in lead roles. Directed by Claire Denis, the film received high praise from critics for its unique storyline. The movie’s Metacritic score is 77.

The King (62)

