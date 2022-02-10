Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' To Release Early In Theatres, Warner Bros. Confirms

The Batman is the upcoming DC superhero film that fans are eagerly awaiting and as the movie is slated for a release in March, the makers recently dropped in a piece of news about an event that would lead the fans to watch the film ahead of its theatrical release.

Backed by DC Films, 6th & Idaho, and Dylan Clark Productions, The Batman will be a reboot of the Batman film franchise. Matt Reeves has directed the film and also assisted Peter Craig while writing the screenplay. The makers are also planning two sequels along with two spin-off tv series for HBO Max. Read further ahead to learn about the recent updates.

The Batman to feature early at IMAX Theatres

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros recently issued an announcement stating that The Batman will be arriving early at the theatres and unveiled more information about the DC fan event. It was also revealed that the fan event will be held on 1 March in more than 350 Imax locations across the U.S. where the movie will feature for the fans to watch ahead of its release on 4 March 2022. The movie will later be released everywhere theatrically on March 4 following usual Thursday night previews and the Imax special screening.

Warners president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein issued a statement expressing his amazement at having fans watch the film as the director Matt created a must-see big-screen experience. The statement read, "Matt has created a must-see big-screen experience with The Batman, and audiences around the country have proven they really can’t wait to see it on the biggest screen possible."

More about The Batman

The Batman will be the longest-running Batman movie ever with two hours and 55 minutes. It is also one of the longest-running superhero movies after Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the lead and follows the story of Batman uncovering the corruption and crime in Gotham City while dealing with a serial killer named Riddler.

Apart from Robert Pattinson, other prominent actors in the movie include Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, among others.

Image: 'The Batman' Poster