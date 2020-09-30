Robin Tony Almost Rejected The Lead Role In 'The Craft' Because She Felt It Was "boring"

The Craft is one of the classic Halloween movies that is watched every year in the month of October. The movie released back in 1996 and starred Robin Tony, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True in the lead roles as four aspiring witches. The Craft is now getting a sequel after 24 years. This year, the standalone sequel to The Craft will be released via video on demand on October 28.

The sequel, titled The Craft: Legacy, will feature a whole new cast of aspiring witches. The movie will star new actors and will have a new script, but it will certainly have callbacks to the 1996 movie. Robin Tony played the role of Sarah in the original. However, in a 2017 interview, the actor revealed that she actually did not want to play the lead role in The Craft.

How Robin Tony almost gave up on the role of Sarah in The Craft

Back in 2017, Robin Tony had an interview with Entertainment Weekly in which she revealed how she auditioned for the lead role in The Craft. Robin Tony stated that she had just finished filming for Empire Records, for which she had to shave her head completely. When she went for The Craft's audition, her hair had only grown out by about an inch, and her agents told her that she would not get the role due to her look.

However, Robin Tony did get selected and became a part of the cast. She was initially set to play the role of Bonnie, but that role was given to Neve Campbell. Robin Tony was then offered the lead role of Sarah Bailey. The actor revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she was initially reluctant to take up the lead role. The main reason she wanted to give up on the role was that she found Sarah to be the most boring member of the main cast.

Robin Tony stated that Sarah was boring and just wanted to ruin everyone else's fun because she was scared. However, Robin's agents did not allow her to ditch such a big role. They called her up and told her how big the role actually was and warned her not to say no. Tony then started getting nervous about the role as she had never been a pioneer in anything and did not feel good enough to be the lead.

Finally, Robin Tony decided to take up the role and she quickly became a part of Halloween culture thanks to the success of The Craft. The original movie was directed by Andrew Fleming and was produced by Douglas Wick. The upcoming sequel will feature Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny in the lead roles.

