Robin Williams' Son Zak And Daughter-in-law Olivia June Welcome Their Second Child

The late comedian and actor Robin Williams' son Zak and his wife Olivia June are happy parents once again. The couple announced the birth of their second child, a girl via their Instagram accounts. The baby is named Zola June Williams. Zak and Olivia are also parents to their two-year-old son McLaurin Clement Williams, fondly called Mickey.

Zachary Williams, also known as Zak announced the birth of his daughter via his Instagram account. He shared a few photos of the newborn dressed in cute animal print and floral print onesies. In one of the photos, Mickey is cradling Zola on his lap, and in the other, the couple is seen along with their two kids. Both posts by Olivia and Zak received loads of love and good wishes for the newborn. Congratulatory comments flooded in the comments section along with red heart emojis.

Zack did not mention the baby's birthdate, and neither did Olivia. But in one of her Instagram stories, Olivia revealed that the baby was born at the end of May. In the video story, Olivia wrote, "2.5 weeks into being a mom of two. And my nanny is [out] for a few days. But. I think I got this?!!?"

In the video, Olivia and her kids are seen going out for a stroll. Olivia had announced her second pregnancy during Christmas last year. On the occasion of Mother's Day 2021, Zak had also penned an appreciation for his wife. To this, Olivia commented, "Awe love you guys more than everything".

A look at Robin Williams' family

Robin Williams was an actor and comedian known for his impeccable comic timing in films like Mrs Doubtfire, Flubber, Jumanji, etc. In his career, he delivered quite a few memorable films like Dead Poets' Society which have achieved a cult status today. He had three children - Zachary, Zelda and Cody with Zak being the eldest of the three. Zachary is a mental health advocate and also the founder of PYM. His wife Olivia June is the CEO and founder of Hey! VINA, a women empowerment and community app along with being a tech start-up founder. Zelda Williams followed in her father's footsteps and became an actor. She is currently seen in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in a recurring voice-over role. Robin Williams' youngest son Cody Alan Williams has also ventured into acting.

