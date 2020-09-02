Robin Williams' Wife Speaks About His Death, Says 'it Was Like Whack-a-mole With Symptoms'

Susan Schneider Williams, wife of the late Robin Williams, has spoken up about the death of her husband and how things were during the final days. Robin Williams passed away in 2014 by suicide. At the time, Susan Schneider Williams was unsure as to what Robin was suffering from to take a drastic step.

However, recently she decided to break her silence on Today, a daily broadcast on NBC, and thus shed light on how the final days were for Robin Williams in a video interview with the news portal. She said that she and Robin both knew that there was a lot going on and Robin often told her that he wanted to reboot his brain.

Robin Williams' wife sheds light on his final days before his death

She added that in moments like those, she promised him to get to the root of whatever was causing him pain. However, things were too late as he passed away. Susan Schneider Williams has now shared Robin Williams story in a documentary titled “Robin’s Wish” in which she extensively speaks about everything Robin went through. It was during this time that Susan Schneider Williams discovered that Robin was suffering and died from Lewy Body Dementia.

In the documentary, it is mentioned that the disease is neurological in nature and can lead to problems with a person’s thinking capabilities, movement, behaviour and mood. Susan Schneider Williams recalls that she was called in and asked to sit down by the doctors when they explained Robin’s condition to her.

She then said that the doctors told her that Robin wasn’t in his right mind after he had been affected with Lewy Body Dementia. The doctor in the documentary too mentions that they were amazed to see Robin Williams move and walk effortlessly even after having the disease.

Susan Schneider Williams then revealed that she was relieved that at least she found a name for what was causing all the suffering for her husband. She added that Robin and she were in the experience together facing the disease as if it were an invisible monster. She then also added that it felt like a watch a mole situation with all the symptoms showing up. However, she felt at peace to know the name of the disease that Robin had been suffering from.

