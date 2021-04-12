Last Updated:

Robyn Lively And Tom Kenny Join The Cast Of 'The Powerpuff Girls' Live-action Reboot

Robyn Lively is all set to appear in the upcoming Powerpuff reboot pilot along with Tom Kenny reprising his role as the narrator of the series. Read on.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Source: Robyn Lively's Instagram, Tom Kenny FC Instagram

Source: Robyn Lively's Instagram, Tom Kenny FC Instagram


Powerpuff, based on the cartoon network series The Powerpuff Girls is all set to release soon and recently some interesting deatils about the Powerpuff cast were shared. The CW’s live-action reboot pilot Powerpuff will include artists namely Robyn Lively and Tom Kenny, who were a part of the team of The Powerpuff Girls as well. Read further ahead to know more about the Powerpuff cast. 

Tom Kenny to reprise his role as the narrator 

According to the reports by Deadline, Robyn Lively will be seen in Powerpuff as Sara Bellum while Tom Kenny will be reprising his role from the 1998 and 2016 animated series, The Powerpuff Girls as the narrator. The plot of Powerpuff will follow the lives of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup in their twenties and will showcase how they regret losing their childhood in order to fight crime. It will also depict whether they decide to reunite when the world needs them. 

READ | List of actors who were part of Netflix's short film 'Two Distant Strangers' cast

Robyn Lively's Sara Bellum is a witty woman and has a complicated history with Drake. Sara Bellum’s character will be a friend to the Powerpuff girls and has remained close to them since childhood. In the animated series, Sara’s character was voiced by Jennifer Martin while the Mayor’s character was voiced by Tom Kenny. 

READ | Sofia Vergara reminisces on 9 years since Saturday Night Live; thanks SNL cast

About Powerpuff cast 

The Powerpuff cast will include actors namely Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, Yana Perreault as Buttercup, Donald Faison as Professor Utonium, Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo Jr. The series is bankrolled under the banner, Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television with the producers and executive producers including Erika Kennair, Cody and Regnier with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Kiley. 

READ | 'Young Guns' cast list and everything you need to know about them

About Robyn Lively’s movies 

Robyn Lively began her career as a child artist from Summer of My German Soldier and went on to appear in other movies namely Boone, Knight Rider, The New Leave It To Beaver, The Best Of Times. Some of the other popular movies of Robyn Lively include Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, Code Black, The Good Doctor, Who Is Simon Miller?, Criminal Minds, Mystery Woman: Snapshot, Another Pretty Face and many others. 

READ | Elsie Fisher to lead 'My Best Friend's Exorcism' cast with Amiah Miller and two others

Promo Image Source- Robyn Lively's Instagram, Tom Kenny FC Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT