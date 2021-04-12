Robyn Lively And Tom Kenny Join The Cast Of 'The Powerpuff Girls' Live-action Reboot

Powerpuff, based on the cartoon network series The Powerpuff Girls is all set to release soon and recently some interesting deatils about the Powerpuff cast were shared. The CW’s live-action reboot pilot Powerpuff will include artists namely Robyn Lively and Tom Kenny, who were a part of the team of The Powerpuff Girls as well. Read further ahead to know more about the Powerpuff cast.

Tom Kenny to reprise his role as the narrator

According to the reports by Deadline, Robyn Lively will be seen in Powerpuff as Sara Bellum while Tom Kenny will be reprising his role from the 1998 and 2016 animated series, The Powerpuff Girls as the narrator. The plot of Powerpuff will follow the lives of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup in their twenties and will showcase how they regret losing their childhood in order to fight crime. It will also depict whether they decide to reunite when the world needs them.

Robyn Lively's Sara Bellum is a witty woman and has a complicated history with Drake. Sara Bellum’s character will be a friend to the Powerpuff girls and has remained close to them since childhood. In the animated series, Sara’s character was voiced by Jennifer Martin while the Mayor’s character was voiced by Tom Kenny.

About Powerpuff cast

The Powerpuff cast will include actors namely Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, Yana Perreault as Buttercup, Donald Faison as Professor Utonium, Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo Jr. The series is bankrolled under the banner, Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television with the producers and executive producers including Erika Kennair, Cody and Regnier with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Kiley.

About Robyn Lively’s movies

Robyn Lively began her career as a child artist from Summer of My German Soldier and went on to appear in other movies namely Boone, Knight Rider, The New Leave It To Beaver, The Best Of Times. Some of the other popular movies of Robyn Lively include Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, Code Black, The Good Doctor, Who Is Simon Miller?, Criminal Minds, Mystery Woman: Snapshot, Another Pretty Face and many others.

Promo Image Source- Robyn Lively's Instagram, Tom Kenny FC Instagram