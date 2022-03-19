Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rejects Dolly Parton's Plea Of Removal From Nominations; Know Why

American singer-songwriter, Dolly Parton has rightly dubbed the Queen of Country considering her extensive contribution to the genre over the years. After receiving numerous accolades throughout her career, the 76-year-old was nominated to receive the prestigious Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. However, the veteran extended her gratitude towards receiving the honour but decided to bow out of the race via a lengthy Instagram note.

Days after her decision to request to get her name removed from the nomination list, the foundation has finally responded by rejecting her plea respectfully. Read on to know the reason behind it.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rejects Dolly Parton's plea

Taking to their official Twitter handle on March 17, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation issued a lengthy statement explaining the thoughtful reason behind turning down the Jolene singer's request. They also added that Parton's humility that she exhibited whilst bowing out of the race is one of the reasons why she deserves a place on the prestigious list. The statement read,

''From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture, '' it continued, ''Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.''

Furthermore, the foundation added that Parton's nomination along with 16 other nominees was already sent out to 1,200 ballot voters for induction consideration. Lastly, they wrote, ''We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have her nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

For the unversed, the legendary artist took to her Instagram to state her reason to present a request to remove her name from the nomination list by writing, ''Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,'' Read the entire statement below.

