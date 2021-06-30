'Rocky 4' Director’s Cut Poster Unveiled By Sylvester Stallone; Release Date Out

Sylvester Stallone quite recently took to Instagram in order to reveal the Rocky 4 Director’s Cut release date via Rocky 4 Director’s Cut poster. In the poster, you can see the two front lining characters, namely, Stallone's Rocky Balboa and Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago, indulge in a boxing match which is a part of Western cinema's history. One would also notice that the revamped poster is now more focused on the fight instead of Stallone alone, who was seen carrying the American flag or simply delivering a solo shot for the promos of the film in the days leading up to its initial release. Read on to know more.

Sylvester Stallone unveils Rocky 4 director’s cut poster:

Rocky 4 director’s cut cast, release date and more:

As far as Rocky 4 Director’s Cut cast list is concerned, the movie will see the return of the original cast from the 1985 film. However, whether or not any of the added scenes in the film has introduced a new character or not, it is yet to be determined or known. On the subject of Rocky 4 Director’s Cut release date, the feature presentation will make its way to the cinemas this coming November 11th.

On the work front, the list of most recent Sylvester Stallone's movies includes films like Creed 2, Escape Plan 2, Backtrace, Escape Plan: The Extractors, and Rambo: Last Blood, amongst others. Stallone will be next seen in James Gunn’s version of The Suicide Squad, voicing the character of King Shark.

The trailer of the upcoming addition to the list of Sylvester Stallone's movies, which has been directed by James Gunn, can be found below. As one can see, the character of King Shark, which has been voiced by Stallone, is essentially the muscle of the group as he is seen taking down one individual after the other. In the past, there have been several iterations of the character, but the one played by Stallone is the Great White version of the same.

The Suicide Squad trailer:

