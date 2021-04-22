Rocky 4: Sylvester Stallone Reveals New Title 'Rocky Vs. Drago' For Director's Cut

The fourth edition of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky franchise, Rocky 4's director cut is all set to be released soon this year. The veteran actor Sylvester Stallone took to his social media to share the BTS videos of the editing process of Rocky 4 and revealed some exciting news for the sports film fans. Find out Sylvester Stallone's announcement on his Instagram about the ultimate Director's cut.

Rocky 4 to be tilted as 'Rocky Vs. Drago'

The 74-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a small clip of the upcoming full-length documentary which will showcase the re-editing process of the movie. He also revealed in the post that the ultimate director's cut will be released as Rocky Vs. Drago. In the video, Stallone took a tour of the building where the movie was being re-edited and talked about his experience of working on the project.

The veteran actor received an overwhelmingly positive response in the comment section. Several fans commented about how they cannot wait to watch the director's cut while some demanded the movie to get a theatre release. Others complimented the actor while several fans shared his enthusiasm for the new title for the movie.

Rocky 4 release an updates

After revealing the new title for the movie, Sylvester shared another still from Rocky 4 to share exciting news with his fans. He told his followers to check out the 'hip breaking the cheap shot' shown in the picture and continued writing that there will be a major playback in the new director's cut. This got his fans excited for the possible new additions of unseen footage in the movie.

Fans in the comment section were excited to see the extended version of the final face-off between Drago and Rocky and the omission of Paulie's robot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On the 6th of April, Screen Rant reported that Sylvester Stallone had completed re-editing the new Director's cut and the Rocky 4 release date is yet to be announced by the officials.

