'Rodney & Sheryl': The New Netflix Film To Star Anna Kendrick With Chloe Okuno As Director

Netflix is all set to produce the film Rodney & Sheryl based on Ian MacAllister McDonald’s Black List script. The drama project is based on the real story of the time when a serial killer took part in the famous TV game show The Dating Game and won a date. The makers have set the lead team for the movie.

Anna Kendrick to star in Rodney & Sheryl Netflix film with director Chloe Okuno

Deadline has reported that Anna Kendrick will play a pivotal role in the Netflix original movie Rodney & Sheryl. She will portray Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant in the game show. In 1978, when murderer Rodney Alcala competed in the show, he was in the midst of a killing spree. Chloe Okuno has been tapped to helm the movie. The film revolves around the events of the game show. More actors will join Rodney & Sheryl cast as it moves ahead.

During that time, Rodney Alcala had killed five women and been convicted of the attempted murder of a 12-year-old girl, but he made it onto the show because background checks were negligible. That left Cheryl Bradshaw in a position where she was supposed to go on an affixed date with Alcala, only to find she was disheartened by his odd vibe. In 1980, he was sentenced to death for the murders.

Investigators discovered evidence that had hundreds of photos of women, girls, and boys, and keepsakes police believed were from victims — in a storage locker. Alcala appealed several times but as DNA tests were advanced, he was linked to more killings. His execution delayed indefinitely when California declared a moratorium on death penalty cases in 2019. Alcala is currently in state prison in Corcoran, CA. Detectives have estimated he may have killed as many as 130 people.

Roy Lee and Miri Yoon are bankrolling for Vertigo Entertainment, along with J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight Pictures. Russ Posternak, Industry Entertainment’s Andrew Deane and Stephen Crawford, and Anna Kendrick will be the executive producers. A premiere date is yet to be announced. Production could kick off in the coming months.

IMAGE: ANNAKENDRICK47 INSTAGRAM

