Roger Michell's Final Movie 'The Duke' Starring Helen Mirren To Hit Theatres In March

British filmmaker Roger Michell's final movie, The Duke, will arrive in theatres on 25 March 2022. The movie, directed by Roger Michell, who passed away on September 22, stars Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren and is currently in exhibition at the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles.

According to a report by Deadline, before extending to other territories, the film will open in theatres in New York and Los Angeles. The story, set in 1961, is inspired by true events. Kempton Bunton, a taxi driver, steals the portrait of the Duke of Wellington painted by Spanish artist Francisco Goya from the National Gallery in London. This marks the only case of theft in the Gallery's history. Kempton then sends ransom notes, stating that he would return the painting only on the condition of free television services by the government.

The Duke is produced by Nicky Bentham along with Cameron McCracken, Jenny Borgars, Andrea Scarso, Hugo Heppell, Peter Scarf, and Christopher Bunton.

Richard Bean and Clive Coleman have given the screenplay for the movie that has been played at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals.

A look at Roger Michell's contributions

Roger Michell was best known for the movies Notting Hill, Venus and My Cousin Rachel. Nothing Hill, written by Richard Curtis and starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in 1999, was a huge commercial success and was later nominated for three Golden Globes. Other notable works of Roger Michell include Changing Lanes starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L Jackson, The Mother, released in 2002, and Enduring Love.

Michell also directed a number of productions at the National Theatre in the UK, including Mustapha Matura's The Coup, Harold Pinter's The Homecoming, Joe Penhall's Landscape With Weapon, Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood, and Joanna Murray's Smith's Honour.

Michell was married to the actor-turned-lawyer Kate Buffery, whom he later divorced. He had two children - Rosanna and Harry - with Buffery.

After his divorce, Michell married actor Anna Maxwell Martin, which whom he has two daughters-- Maggie and Nancy. Michell passed away at the age of 65 on 22 September 2021. The reason for death has not been disclosed.

(Image: @nickwallphotography/Instagram)