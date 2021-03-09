'Rogue One' Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters In The 'Star Wars' Spinoff

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a space opera film directed by Gareth Edwards, released in 2016. The film is the first instalment of the Star Wars anthology series and an immediate prequel to the 1977 hit Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Rogue One cast consists of Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen in the lead roles among others.

The plot of the film revolves around a group of rebels who band together to steal plans of the Death Star, the ultimate weapon of the Galactic Empire. The film details the Rebel Alliance's first effective victory against the Empire. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.8 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

All about the Rogue One cast

Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso

Felicity Jones played Jyn Erso who was a young renegade woman, detained for her crimes against the Empire until she is freed by the Rebel Alliance. Her father affectionately called her Stardust. Felicity started her acting career as a child artist in The Treasure Seekers. She has acted in various movies such as Northanger Abbey, Brideshead Revisited, Chéri, The Tempest, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, True Story and more.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Diego played Cassian who was a Rebel captain and intelligence officer. Diego has appeared in films such as Y Tu mamá también, Open Range, Milk, Rudo y Cursi, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, The Terminal, and more. He played a prominent role in the television series Narcos: Mexico.

Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic

Ben Mendelsohn played Orson Krennic who was the director of advanced weapons research for the Imperial military. He rose to prominence for his breakout role in The Year My Voice Broke. He has acted in films such as The Dark Knight Rises, Starred Up, Mississippi Grind, Darkest Hour and more. He also plays Talos in Marvel Cinematic Universe and has featured in films like Captain Marvel.

Donnie Yen as Chirrut Îmwe

Donnie played Chirrut, a blind warrior who believes in the Force. This warrior is said to be one of the Guardians of the Whills. Apart from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he has appeared in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and IP Man movie franchise.