Roland Emmerich's 'Moonfall' To Make IMAX Debut; Makers Unveil Special Poster

Roland Emmerich is currently known as Hollywood's king of disaster movies. The director has brought the Earth near destruction a number of times on the big screens before and he is ready to do it once again with his latest venture, Moonfall. The director has helmed films like Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla (1998), The Day After Tomorrow, 2012, and many more mega-budget projects.

As the release date of his latest sci-fi movie Moonfall inches closer, the Godzilla director is continuing the trend as seen in his other films. Moonfall is all set for its IMAX debut. Along with the announcement of the film’s IMAX debut, the makers of the film have also unveiled the special IMAX poster for the movie.

What is the film Moonfall about?

The big-budget disaster adventure revolves around the story of three astronauts (Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley) flying into space to save the world after the moon is knocked out of orbit and it begins hurtling toward Earth, causing massive destruction.

Moonfall Imax poster

The new IMAX poster shows an astronaut kneeling under a beam of light, in front of a backdrop of the moon. And the poster gives glimpses of renowned director Roland Emmerich's scope of sci-fi movies, as the director can never go small in his filmmaking. Take a look at the poster:

Moonfall release date

Moonfall is slated to release worldwide on February 4. The movie will be getting an exclusive run in theatres before it makes its way to digital streaming.

The cast of the film

Moonfall has brought together a solid cast starting with Halle Berry as Jo Fowler, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley in the lead roles. Along with them, the film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram@moonfallfilm