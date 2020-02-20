Video: Ronnie Wood Travels By Tube, Fans Wish They Were Travelling In That Train

Rolling Stones' guitarist Ronnie Wood recently travelled by tube for the Brit Awards 2020 and it has stumped the internet. A video showcasing his train ride was posted by him on his official Twitter handle. According to reports, everyone was surprised when they saw Wood using the tube to reach the O2 Arena for the Brit 2020 awards on the Jubilee Line. The prominent joined the iconic band in the year 1975 and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Knees up on the tube 😜 Heading to the #Brits2020

❤️🎸😎 pic.twitter.com/cb0wnjpeGX — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) February 18, 2020

Netizens excited

The incident prompted a lot of people to comments about what they would do or what would happen if they saw the guitarist on the tube.

seriously?? Id FREAK if I saw you on the train! — Faye (@Faye_Tas) February 18, 2020

Those strides are still wearing well Ronnie 🥴👍 pic.twitter.com/a5ltl92eBp — Mike Canty (@canty_michael) February 18, 2020

I’d pass out if I looked up and Ronnie Wood was sitting there. 😄 🥰 — JillyDJG (@JillyDJMG) February 18, 2020

If Ronnie feels as good and young as he looks and plays, I’ll have whatever he’s having — Tom Lehr (@tslehr) February 18, 2020

I’d be the one with the shaky knees if Woody was across from me — RealJimMiller (@jimangiesmokie1) February 18, 2020

You’re the last person expected to be seen on “the tube!” @ronniewood ❤️✌🏼 — Sher41864 (@Sher41864) February 18, 2020

I wish i had been travelling on that train - would have loved to pinch a selfie with you — Andy Parker101 (@AndrewParker101) February 18, 2020

A rolling stone using public transport... Mint pic.twitter.com/PmLkxNFJFv — jordon2020 (@jordonlane18) February 18, 2020

When's the new album coming out? Before this next tour? You guys are still the best RNR band in the damn world!! — The Patriotic Professor (@PatrioticProfes) February 18, 2020

Haha this is so cool! And have fun there with the guys! — pascalvugts (@pasvugts) February 18, 2020

