Video: Ronnie Wood Travels By Tube, Fans Wish They Were Travelling In That Train

Hollywood News

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood travelling by tube for the Brit Awards 2020 has stumped the internet. He was travelling on the Jubilee line.

video of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood travelling by tube stumps netizens

Rolling Stones' guitarist Ronnie Wood recently travelled by tube for the Brit Awards 2020 and it has stumped the internet. A video showcasing his train ride was posted by him on his official Twitter handle. According to reports, everyone was surprised when they saw Wood using the tube to reach the O2 Arena for the Brit 2020 awards on the Jubilee Line. The prominent joined the iconic band in the year 1975 and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

 

Netizens excited

The incident prompted a lot of people to comments about what they would do or what would happen if they saw the guitarist on the tube.

 

 

 

