Rom-com Hotels In Which Some Iconic Movie Scenes Were Shot; See Full List

A lot of movies are often shot in real locations rather than film sets. These locations range from exotic mountains to posh hotels. In fact, several reputed hotels have been featured in many memorable movies. Many fans also share their nostalgia when they see their favourite hotels in their rom-coms. Check out some of these hotels here-

5 Hotels That Were Featured In Your Favorite Rom-Coms

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

That one adorable hotel where that EPIC rooftop party of the movie Crazy Rich Asians takes place. Sparks fly between Nick and Rachel, literally, 57 floors up on Marina Bay Sands' Observation Deck. Synchronized swimmers perform in the 150-meter-long infinity pool.

Up In The Air (2009) – Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon and Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel, USA

Kudos to George Clooney for making airport hotels romantic. In this classic rom-com, most of the shots were covered by the airport but the shots that captured Hilton were an eye-pleasing scenario to the audience.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) – The Waldorf Astoria New York, USA

Whether in her housekeeper's uniform, trying on a guest's Dolce and Gabbana coat, or getting dolled up in a sparkling gown, Marisa is all over the Waldorf Astoria. The place and the beautiful hotel shots of the movie are no less than a fairytale setting to the audience.

Pretty Woman (1990) – The Beverly Wilshire, USA

Julia Roberts singing with Prince blasting from old school 90s headphones in a giant bubble bath coupled with flirtatious elevator exchanges and that intense piano scene... Beverly Wilshire makes Pretty Woman the phenomenon it is!

Midnight in Paris (2011) – Le Bristol Paris, France

Remember Gills explanation to Inez for dressing up in nighty strolls. It was filmed at this luxury five-star hotel in the 8th arrondissement, along with several other scenes in the movie.

