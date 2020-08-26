Roman Polanski Faces Rejection As The Academy Dismisses His Request To Re-join

Roman Polanski has been denied the right to be a member of the Academy Awards two years after he has been expelled. According to reports by several news portals, Roman Polanski had been expelled by the Academy Awards and had been stripped off his membership after he was found guilty of certain charges. Prior to this, the director had appealed to court seeking the Academy to reinstate him as a member back in April of 2019. The request was made by Roman Polanski to get him back on the board of members in good standing once again; however, the Academy denied the request, according to the reports.

Roman Polanski's request to rejoin the Academy rejected

The Academy made a rare move for the first time after they expelled Roman Polanski and Bill Cosby. The Academy ended their membership along with the expulsion of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Roman Polanski had appealed once again; however, the Academy denied his request again. A court judge ruled that the Academy had all the right to expel Roman Polanski. Further on, the lawyer for Roman Polanski also mentioned that they have no further plans to appeal to the decision any longer, according to the reports by several media outlets.

Roman Polanski, in the past, has won the Oscar for the film The Pianist in 2003. Currently, he is identified as a fugitive who has pleaded guilty to unlawful actions with a minor in 1977. He has escaped from the United States and has since then been living in Europe, according to several news portals. Roman Polanski had been an Academy Award member for over 50 years at the time of expulsion. His films, on the other hand, have been nominated for 28 Oscars.

Roman Polanski's expulsion does not mean that the director will lose his awards or he won’t be nominated. The films made by him still stand a chance to get nominated or even win awards. However, the Academy has revised its standards for conduct after the expulsion of Harvey Weinstein. The Oscars revised the conduct for all of its 8,400 members during this time. The standards have now allowed the Academy to expel those who violate the Code of Conduct or compromise the integrity of the Academy, according to reports.

