'Romance On The High Seas' Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This 1948 Movie

Romance on the High Seas is a 1948 musical rom-com with Michael Curtiz at its helm and was adapted from a story by S. Pondal Rios and Carlos A. Olivar. The movie was nominated for two Academy Awards and was also nominated thrice for the America Film Institutes lists. Read along to know the cast of Romance on the High Seas.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' March 3 Spoiler: Rishabh Enters Luthra House And Wakes Up Karan

Romance on the High Seas cast

Jack Carson

Jack Carson played the role of Peter Virgil in the movie. The actor was often seen playing the character of a comic friend through his career in the 1940s to 1950s, which includes the films Strawberry Blonde of 1941 and Arsenic and Old Lace in 1944. He worked with RKO and MGM for a bunch of his films but most of his popularly known films were done with Warner Bros. Some of his popular dramatic movies include Mildred Pierce, A Star is Born, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Janis Paige

Janis Paige played the role of Elvira Kent in the movie. The actor was also a singer and is considered as one of the last living stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood. The last time she appeared in a movie was in 1994 in Natural Causes as Mrs. MacCarthy.

Also Read: 'Ishk Par Zor Nahi' Starring Akshita Mudgal And Param Singh To Premiere On March 15

Donald John DeFore

DeFore played the role of Michael Kent in the movie. He is popularly known for his work in the shows The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet for 5 years starting 1952 and the sitcom Hazel for 4 years starting in 1961. His work in Hazel got him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Doris Day

Doris Day played the role of Georgia Garret in the movie, which also marked her debut in films. Her career kicked off as a big band singer with Les Brown and His Band of Renown. She achieved massive commercial success in 1945 with the songs Sentimental Journey and My Dreams Are Getting Better All the Time, after which she left the band in 1947 and started her solo career through which she recorded over 650 songs. The actor received the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in motion pictures

Also Read: Hina Khan Flaunts Her 'purple Passion' And Fan Compares Her To 'bubble Gum'; See Photos

Also Read: 'Anupamaa’ Fame Paras Kalnawat Drops Major Hint In Show; Samar And Nandini To Get Engaged?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.