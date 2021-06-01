Romy Walthall, Best Known For 'Face/Off' And 'House Of Usher,' Passes Away At 57

Actress Romy Walthall, best known for her role in Face/Off and House Of Usher passed away at the age of 57 on 19th May. The actress suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. The death of the actress was confirmed by her son to Variety. Walthall is survived by her mother, sister, and three children: Morgan, Isabella, and Theodore.

Actress Romy Walthall, best known for her roles in Face/Off and The House of Usher died on May 19 in Los Angeles after undergoing sudden cardiac arrest. She was 57. Walthall’s son, actor, and director Morgan Krantz confirmed her death to Variety. Born on Sept. 16, 1963, in Pasadena, Texas, the actress got her start in the movie industry by winning the Mother/Daughter USA pageant in 1980. At age 17, Walthall signed the Ford Models agency and began modelling in Europe. She ultimately moved back to Los Angeles and eventually entered the movie industry, sometimes going by her stage name, Romy Windsor.

The actress's daughter Isabella took to her Instagram and paid tribute to her mother. The actress's daughter peened down a lengthy note for her late mother, a part of her note read "I’ve resigned myself to the fact that there will never be any appropriate combination of earthly words to accurately describe my mother. You just had to be there to get it. She was everything at once. She was my first love. My best friend at times and my sworn adversary at others. She was the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and she was wicked and fun and light and dark and she possessed the kind of magic that you truly just don’t see. When we were teenagers my friends and I coined the term #romylife because we all aspired to be more like her in the way she gave absolutely zero fuc*s about anything but her own happiness. I’m terrified of the world without her (how drab!) but so excited for wherever she’s heading next. They’d better gird their loins! All she ever wanted was for me to live my dreams and I think it’s no coincidence that she left earth once she knew I was finally safe and happy."



