Ron Livingston Replaces Billy Crudup As Henry Allen In 'The Flash' Movie

The Flash is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It has become one of the most anticipated projects with its flashpoint-like storyline. Now, some new actors have been added to the team of the superhero movie.

Ron Livingston to play Henry Allen in 'The Flash' replacing Billy Crudup

Variety has reported that Ron Livingstone (Office Space, Adaptation, The Conjuring) has been cast in DCEU’s The Flash movie. He will portray the titular superhero’s father, Henry Allen. He will be taking over the role of Billy Crudup, who recently exited the film because of scheduling conflicts for the Apple TV Plus drama The Morning Show. The production on the project had been on a halt due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to begin sometime this year.

Billy Crudup was seen as Henry Allen in Justice League. Child artist Ian Loh has also been added to the team as young Barry Allen. Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson and internet personality Rudy Mancuso have also joined the film in undisclosed roles.

The Flash movie is led by Ezra Miller as he reprises the role of the speedster known as Barry Allen. As previously announced, Y Tu Mama Tambien actor Maribel Verdu will essay the mother of Barry Allen. She is expected to play a key role, however, not much is known about the plot. The news that excited many fans were the reports on the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman from their respective dimensions. The Young and the Restless actor Sasha Calle has been signed to portray Supergirl, becoming the first Latin actor to depict the character on the big screen. Kiersey Clemons is on board as Iris West, a romantic interest of The Flash, and she was seen as such in Justice League.

The Flash movie will be helmed by IT director Andy Muschietti. The latest version of the screenplay is penned by Bumblebee and Birds of Prey writer, Christina Hodson. The upcoming film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 4, 2022. It will be the first solo Flash project in the DCEU.

