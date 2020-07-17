Ron Perlman's Estranged Wife Opal Stone Responds To Divorce Filing After Eight Months

Ron Perlman filed for divorce from now separated wife Opal Stone in November. She has finally responded to the divorce filing after months. Read to know more about what she has to say-

Ron Perlman’s estranged wife responds to divorce filing

Opal Stone has responded to the divorce filing by Ron Perlman, after eight months. As per reports, the jewellery designer noted irreconcilable differences in her reply to the Asher star in a filling submitted on Monday. The filing stated that Stone has requested spousal support and asked that all attorney fees will be paid by Ron Perlman. She did not mention a date of separation. However, Perlman listed it as May 10 in his own filing. It was five days before he was spotted kissing Allison Dunbar.

Ron Perlman and Opal Stone

Ron Perlman and Opal Stone were married for 38 years. They exchanged vows on Valentine’s Day in 1981. The former couple has two children together, a 36-year-old daughter Blake, and a 30-year-old son Brandon. The 70-year-old actor filed for divorce with Stone in November 2019. His petition came around six months after he was clicked with Allison Dunbar in May.

According to reports, Ron Perlman cited irreconcilable difference as the cause of divorce. The filing also stated that the actor will pay spousal support to Opal Stone if needed. It stated that their assets and debts will be divided as separate property, with their shared property to be resolute in the trial.

Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar

Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar co-starred in StarUp television drama series. They were spotted spending time together on several occasions. Their photography made the rounds on the internet in May 2019, and later they were sharing a kiss. The Hellboy star celebrated his 70th birthday with Dunbar and the two were recently seen strolling with their rescue dog, Sassy. Allison Dunbar is quite active on her Instagram handle and often shares pictures with Perlman.

Earlier, a source told a daily that Ron Perlman filed for divorce “out of respect” to Opal Stone. He decided it was time and there was not any big drama or showdown. It stated that Stone was “well aware” of the actors’ relationship with Allison Dunbar. The former partners had a very long history and respect for each other. It mentioned that they are parents to two children, but had moved on a long time ago.

