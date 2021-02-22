Ronan Farrow Is 'proud' Of Sister Dylan Farrow On The Day Of 'Allen V. Farrow' Premiere

American documentary television miniseries, Allen v. Farrow premiered on HBO on Sunday, February 21. Consisting of four episodes, the series chronicles the events of Woody Allen sexual abuse allegation. Now, amidst the debut of the documentary, Ronan Farrow extended support to her sister Dylan Farrow.

On the day of its release, Ronan Farrow, took to Instagram, to post a picture of him posing alongside sister Dylan. He captioned the picture as, “Proud of my sister”. For the unversed, the documentary miniseries traces the 1992 custody battle between Mia Farrow and Woody Allen over children Moses, Ronan and Dylan Farrow.

During the trial, Dylan Farrow allegedly claims that father Woody sexually exploited her when she was just 7-years-old. It was almost two decades ago when the director was first accused of molesting his adopted daughter. Ever since the allegations went public, Woody has continually denied the accusations calling is ‘manipulation of innocent children for vindictive and self-serving motives'. According to E!, Woody has never been 'arrested or prosecuted’ over the alleged accusations.

Back in 2016, soon after Dylan Farrow wrote an open letter about her story for the New York Times, Ronan in a reported covered by The Hollywood Reporter stated that he ‘believes his sister’. Detailing the health of her sister, Ronan stated that Dylan was ‘traumatized’ by the ‘assault and the subsequent legal battle that took place after that. The trial reportedly made Dylan repeat her story ‘over and over again’ which emotionally took a toll on her. The longer the battle, the more media attention surrounding the case grew. Hence, as per Ronan, his mother Mia decided not to subject his sister to more years of mayhem. The series probes the details about the allegations and the legal battle with the events that happened in the subsequent years.

Mia Farrow, Dylan, Ronan and others appear in the docuseries as witnesses, experts, investigators, prosecutors. The series also consists of a videotaped account of Dylan which was never publicly aired. Although Woody hasn’t made an appearance in the series, audio accounts of him from the audiobook of his 2020 memoir Apropos of Nothing.

