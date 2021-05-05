RONY's Leah McSweeney Discusses Highs & Lows Of Sobriety Journey During Pandemic

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Leah McSweeney opened up about her sobriety journey amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. McSweeney had revealed last year in June during the 12th season of RHONY that she had been sober for 90 days and this year in March she celebrated her one year of Sobriety. The RHONY co-stars discussed their sobriety during the Season 13 premiere on Tuesday, May 4, when co-star Luann de Lesseps asked McSweeny if she was drinking.

Leah McSweeney on her sobriety journey during the COVID-19 pandemic

According to Page Six, Leah McSweeney said in the premiere episode of Season 13 on RHONY that during Covid-19's pandemic she was going back and forth about her drinking because that was how it usually went. At first, she said she felt she could this and could control that part of her life. However, she also had to battle her fears at the time and she felt like giving up and she said she realized she just cannot do it. She expressed it was a scary thing and she was struggling with it. She said she wanted to know where her mind really was during that time.

McSweeney revealed in the show that he hadn't had a sip of alcohol since March 31, 2020. He said the struggle was not different than the struggle of Lesseps' who has also had a fair share of battle with sobriety. She said her struggle does not differ because unlike many newly sober countess she had a reference point and she also didn't drink for many years in between. McSweeney had been sober for nine years before filming The Real Housewives of New York City's first season.

Leah McSweeney on staying with family during her sobriety journey

When Leah McSweeney started her sobriety journey in March 2020, she was in quarantine with her family including her daughter Kiki and sister who recently had a baby. According to Today, Leah recalled the early days of the pandemic and said she knew that it was not going to go well with regard to her drinking and with her daughter in the house. However, her daughter's father Rob Cristofaro, who was staying with them at the time, helped her by giving her tough love when she considered having a glass of wine and she recalled it was rough but she was grateful he did that.

