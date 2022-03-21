Rosamund Pike Joins Protest At Russian Embassy In London Amid Ukraine War

Rosamund Pike, famous for her iconic roles in Gone Girl, Jack Reacher, I Care a Lot, etc. has joined a group protesting against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The actor shared glimpses from the protest that took place at the Russian Embassy in London on Sunday. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its 26th day, and news about shelling in important cities of Ukraine is still being reported.

Rosamund Pike at protests against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Rosamund Pike took to her social media account to share glimpses from the protest she attended in London and mentioned she was proud to be part of the 'peaceful demonstration'. She and others who accompanied her held up the posters of five journalists killed in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, as they stood at the Russian Embassy in London, on whose building a group of individuals projected the Ukrainian flag. She called for the 'targeting of journalists' to be stopped and mentioned that the 'speaking of truth' is what is threatening those in power. The actor's post read,

"Proud to participate in a peaceful demonstration outside the Russian Embassy in London tonight. Paul Conroy @reflextv @waadalkateab, me and other members of the @frontlineclub held aloft photographs of 5 journalists - Pierre Zakrzewski, Viktor Dudar, Yevhenii Sakun, Oleksandra Kuvshynova and Brent Renaud - killed in Ukraine this past week, their faces held up high in front of the Ukrainian flag which was emblazoned across the front of the embassy by a team projecting from a van parked across the street. The Embassy was lit up in blue and yellow and we called for the targeting of journalists - who bring us the truth and risk their lives doing so - to be stopped. It is the speaking of truth that is so threatening to those in power."

Have a look at her post here:

Byline TV also interviewed the actor at the location and she spoke about how journalists are often targeted for reporting the truth. She mentioned that this must stop, because 'the world needs the truth'. According to Deadline, she said, "Journalists bring us the truth from the ground, they bear witness to what’s truly going on and report without bias or prejudice. For that truth they are so often killed, it happens all over the world and is happening now in Ukraine, journalists are being targeted and not killed through accidents, whatever people are trying to make us believe."

Image: Instagram/@mspike, AP