Rosario Dawson Pens A Sweet Message For Boyfriend Cory Booker On His Senatorial Win

Actor Rosario Dawson, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker’s girlfriend, has taken to her Instagram to share a congratulatory message as the latter wins a second full term in office, in his senatorial campaign. She wrote in her message that she was proud of and grateful for Cory, along with which she shared a picture of the two. Take a look at the post.

Also Read: US Elections 2020: Donald Trump Sues In 3 States, Laying Ground For Contesting Outcome

Rosario Dawson’s message for boyfriend Cory Booker’s win

Rosario Dawson took to her Instagram yesterday on November 7, 2020, as she shared a picture with Cory Booker and congratulated him for his win in the senatorial campaign at New Jersey. Booker is assuming a second full term in the office for the second time. The proud girlfriend wrote in her message for Cory, “So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again. To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need. We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change!”.

She ended the post with the hashtags - #EyeOnThePrize #MIDTERMS and #2022IsAroundTheCorner. Friends of the couple have swamped the comments with love and congratulatory messages for Cory and Dawson. Take a look:

Also Read: US Elections 2020: Poll Watchers Emerge As A Flashpoint In Battle Over Ballots

Cory Booker’s Instagram Post after winning

The Senator took to his Instagram page as he thanked the Garden State constituents for their votes to him. He wrote in his post, “New Jersey, I'm once again humbled by the faith you've placed in me. Thank you for standing with me and allowing me the honor of representing our great state in Washington.” He signed off by saying, “Our work is far from finished.” Rosario Dawson left a comment on the post that read, 'Congratulations my love. I'm so grateful for your leadership and your team. We need you.'

Also Read: US Elections 2020: 14 Celebs Who Voted For The First Time Ever In US Elections

Also Read: Iran's Khamenei Mocks US Democracy, Quotes Trump's 'fraudulent Election' Remark

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.