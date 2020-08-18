Rose McGowan Accuses Director Alexander Payne Of 'sexual Misconduct' When She Was 15; Read

Rose McGowan has come forward and accused director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct. The actor made allegations on Twitter sharing an incident with Payne which occurred when she was 15 and the latter was in the late 20s. Based on Rose's age, the incident may have occurred in the late 80s.

In her tweet, McGowan called out the director writing that he sat her down in his apartment in Silverlake and left her on a street corner after he allegedly sexually abused her. The actor later shared the photo of herself when she was 15 and wrote that she only wants an apology. Check out her tweets below -

Rose McGowan's alleged claim against Alexander Payne

I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15. pic.twitter.com/XeNpsrpY4s — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 17, 2020

McGowan was one of the first women to openly speak about Harvey Weinstein's unacceptable behaviour, which eventually led to his trial and imprisonment. In her second tweet, Rose wrote that she does not wish to destroy Alexander Payne but is simply asking for an apology from the director. Payne, on the other hand, has not responded to McGowan's allegations and neither his representatives have commented on the same.

McGowan, back in 2018, had recalled an incident during a conversation with Ronan Farrow where she stated that a 'prominent man in Hollywood' had sexually abused her. Though she did not name the person back then, she did reveal that the person had taken her to their home, showed her an inappropriate film and then engaged with her sexually.

Rose, back then had played off the incident as a 'sexual experience' as she was attracted to the said person. But, now, McGowan cleared the air on her stance about the incident writing that she was a minor and it was not correct.

McGowan also engaged in a WhatsApp conversation with Variety where she shared that she feels bad for her 15-year-old self. She recalled the incident writing that she had auditioned for him and he took her home afterwards. McGowan then quit acting and was later discovered by Ilene Staple 6 years later when she was 21. The actor had refrained from speaking about Payne as she did not count her experience with him to be similar to Harvey Weinstein.

