Rose Mcgowan Moves To Mexico As She Finds It A 'healing Land'; Calls It 'truly Magical'

Rose McGowan has moved to Mexico and she does not plan on going back to America. She reportedly moved to Mexico in early 2020. She had said on the YouTube series The Dab Roast that she received her permanent residency card from Mexico and she was really happy about it. She further said on the show, "This is a really healing land here and it is truly magical". When the host asked her if she had any plans of going back to America, Rose McGowan vehemently said no. She had no intention of returning.

Rose McGowan finds 'healing' in Mexico

McGowan said in the interview that last year she had gotten the chance to truly think about where she wanted to be and thus made the decision to move at the right time. "I'm in a place called Coba (on the Yucatan peninsula). I knew (COVID-19) was going to get really bad in America and I had a moment to figure out where I wanted to be", she said. "My lease was up in New York so I came here to Mexico where I'm living for a third of the price. It's beautiful here," she continued.

A video on her profile on Instagram showed Rose MacGowan in Mexico and the actor really seemed to be enjoying herself to the fullest there. In her caption of the video, she wrote, “Mi amor Perlita (little Pearl.) I am very lucky to have found a quiet spot to heal. Thank you to the goddesses for letting me live long enough to enjoy living. Viva Mexico”.

In the video, Rose McGowan can be seen playing on the beach with her dog who she calls her love. Rose wades through the water as she holds her dog down to get splashed by the waves. The clip shows the two frolicking and enjoying themselves together. Rose is also allowing the waves to toy with her with their power. At the end of the video, she can be seen approaching the camera and kneeling on the sand to give her viewers a close view of the pup. Her followers have wished her well and said that they were happy to see her away from a toxic environment and healing.

