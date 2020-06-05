Royal Hearts Filming Locations Are The Right Blend Of Royalty And Beauty; See Pictures

Royal Hearts movie was released in the year 2018. It is an American romance film starring James Brolin, Cindy Busby and Andrew Cooper. The movie has been shot in some of the most stunning locations to bring out the royalty plot and the overall romantic aura of the movie. These locations can be great vacation places as they not only are a thing to behold but also have some serenity.

Where was Royal Hearts filmed?

The movie’s plot is set in a fictional kingdom of Merania. The plot shows the life of Hank, who is a rancher, but realises that he is the last living heir to the entire Kingdom. Hank’s daughter Kelly comes to know that her father is an heir to an entire kingdom. Kelly is a hopeless romantic so she wants to see Merania.

The Kingdom of Merania may seem to look like a complete fantasy, but it has deep roots in reality. The movie Royal Hearts’ shooting locations were Romania and Transylvania. Romania is the capital of Bucharest. Transylvania is also known to have a notorious history, as one news source reports.

This points at the fact that there was an ancient Duchy of Merania, which was a territory of the medieval Holy Roman Empire. The news source reveals that these also include the Kvarner Gulf area of Croatia and surrounding lands. A huge section of the movie was shot at Romania's Castel Film Studios. Interior scenes in the movie were taken in Cantacuzino Palace in Bucharest.

The Cantacuzino Palace is open to the public as a part of the George Enescu National Museum. The Palace is situated on Calea Victoriei no. 141 in Bucharest. The architecture is in French Baroque/Art Nouveau style. A part of the Castle is the Museum. It was built from 1901 to 1903.

Many other interior scenes were taken in Corvin Castle. Corvin Castle is situated in Transylvania. It is built in Gothic-Renaissance architecture. It is also called as the Hunyadi Castle. It is one of the largest castles in Europe and is also a part of the list of the Seven Wonders of Romania. Corvin Castle was made in the year 1446. There are some amazing legends linked to Corvin Castle. It is said that Vlad the Impaler was held prisoner here. It is also said that the castle became an inspiration for Castle Dracula in Bram Stoker's 1897 horror novel Dracula.

