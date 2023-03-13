RRR At Oscars 2023: Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR At Dolby Theatre For Big Night

The night of the Oscars is here. Team RRR has arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to hear the results of the much-discussed nomination of Naatu Naatu under the Original Song category. Team RRR have been on their lap around the international award circuit culminates Monday.

All three main men have turned up in their signature Indian looks. While SS Rajamouli has kept it simple and down to earth in a white dhoti and maroon kurta, Jr NTR and Ram Charan too have chosen polished Indian silhouettes in velvet black with bejeweled golden embellishments. Jr NTR has the motif of a tiger embellishing his left arm.

The team has entered the premises and has begun posing for photos and interacting with the media about their prospects for the night and their chances at Hollywood's biggest night.