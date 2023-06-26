RRR Inspired Desi Spider Man Pavitr Prabhakar, Reveals Spider Verse Animator

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released in India on June 1. The film did great at Indian theatres as fans really connected with the character of Pavitr Prabhakar. Recently, the animator of the movie opened up and talked about his inspirations for the Indian Spider-Man from Mumbattan.

3 things you need to know

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earned approximately Rs. 50 crore in three weeks in India.

Pavitr Prabhakar was an alternate version of Spider-Man living in India.

As per comics, a Yogi gave Pavitr his magical powers.

Spider-Verse animator reveals his true inspiration behind Pavitr Prabhakar

A fan took to tumblr to ask the lead animator of Spider-Verse regarding his inspiration for Pavitr Prabhakar's character. The user asked, "What do you think was the coolest thing you got to work on in the new Spider-Verse? Or was there anything you were completely geeked to work on/with?" To this, the animator responded by saying that RRR inspired him a lot while he was working on Prabhakar.

(Pavitr Prabhakar from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. | Image: Twitter)

He wrote, "I went and watched RRR and immediately understood what I needed to do. I asked Rohini Kumar, another supervising animator on the movie, for some Hindi onomatopoeia and she gave me this one, ‘tadaak’ which I’m told is sort of like a whack or pop." The animator further revealed that he had shot all the scenes of Pavitr, right from his entry to his backstory.

Pavitr Prabhakar's abilities are different from other Spider Men

Apart from this the animator also revealed how Pavitr Prabhakar's abilities were different from other variants of Spider-Man. He said that Pavitr used his webs along with his bracelets to get around and fight, unlike the others. He further explained that he used his bracelet like a spin top for making webs.