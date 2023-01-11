RRR: SS Rajamouli Goes Desi On Golden Globes Red Carpet, Ram Charan & Jr NTR Wow In Black

"RRR" stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday morning.

While Jr. NTR kept it simple in a black tuxedo for the award ceremony, Ram Charan opted for a bandhgala sherwani. Director Rajamouli paired a black kurta with red dhoti pants and a matching stole.

Ram Charan uploaded a photo of the 'RRR family' on his Instagram handle before walking the Golden Globes red carpet. "THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes" the actor wrote in the caption.

Lakshmi Pranathi (Jr. NTR's wife), Upasana Kamineni (Ram's wife), and Rama Rajamouli (SS Rajamouli's wife) are also featured in the photo.

Ram Charan on working in Hollywood

At the red carpet, Ram Charan said it was a surreal moment for the film's team to receive two Golden Globes nominations.

"I have no words to explain all the hard work the whole team has put in. Coming from the south of India to the Mecca of films and being appreciated, it just gives us more energy to come back and do better films," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The 37-year-old actor also expressed his desire to work with renowned Hollywood filmmakers. "I want them to experience us and the world coming together. The cinema is coming together. There's a lot of downside to the pandemic, but the upside is that we all have been exposed to a lot of films across the globe," Ram Charan added.

'RRR' was nominated in two categories at the golden globes- Best Original Song and Best Non-English Language Film. In a major upset for the foreign film category, RRR was able to bag the prestigious award for Best Original Song.