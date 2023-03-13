RRR Team Lauds The Elephant Whisperers For Oscar Win Moments Before Naatu Naatu Victory

Kartiki Gonsalves directed The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Documentary Short Film award at Oscars 2023. Kartiki and producer Guneet Monga walked up on stage to receive the golden statuette and gave the acceptance speech.

Minutes after the win, other Indian Oscar nominee film RRR’s official Twitter handle extended their congratulations to The Elephant Whisperers team. The tweet read, “Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning an #Oscar for the best documentary short!! #Oscars.”

And minutes later after that, Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Oscars for Best Original Song.

Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning an #Oscar for the best documentary short!! 🤩🤩. #Oscars — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

