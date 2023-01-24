RRR To Chhello Show: List Of Indian Films In The Running For Oscars Nominations 2023

The 2023 Oscars nominations will be announced today January 24. A total of 15 Indian titles are in the race for the 95th Academy Award nominations including SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Pan Nalin’s ‘Chhello Show’, Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’, Kartiki Gonsalves’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ among others.

Know all about the titles here:

'Chhello Show'

Pan Nalian's directorial 'Chhello Show' (titled 'Last Film Show' in English) was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars. It is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age story about a nine-year-old boy, Samay, whose life revolves around films. The movie, which was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, is part of the international feature film shortlist line-up.

'Chhello Show' will compete with 14 other films, including 'Argentina, 1985' (Argentina), 'Decision to Leave' (South Korea), 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Germany), 'Close' (Belgium) and 'The Blue Caftan' (Morocco)', according to the Academy's official website.

'RRR'

Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead is expected to be nominated under various categories if not one, and some of the most hoped categories include Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography and Best Director.

'RRR' has been continuously making news in the West by winning prominent awards including a Golden Globe award and two Critics' Choice Awards.

'All That Breathes'

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' is competing for a spot in the top five of the Best Documentary Feature category. The Delhi-based film focuses on two brothers, who have dedicated their lives to help and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites.

The movie bagged the Golden Eye Award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

'The Elephant Whisperers'

Another Indian film that is in the Oscars race is Kartiki Gonsalves' ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. The documentary focuses on an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers.

The documentary, originally made in Tamil, is competing against 14 other films to make it to the final nominations list.

Other Indian titles in the Oscars race are 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Vikrant Rona', 'Kantara', 'Me Vasantrao', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi', 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', and 'Iravin Nizhal'.

