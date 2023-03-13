RRR's Naatu Naatu Singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Strike A Pose With 'inspiration' Rihanna

Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshith struck a pose with Barbadian singer and actress Rihanna after the newly-minted RRR track Naatu Naatu won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. Notably, Naatu Naatu was nominated along with Lady Gaga and Rihanna. The song, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is composed by MM Keeravaani and choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

Naatu Naatu emerged victorious against the likes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Lift Me Up by Rihanna, Top Gun: Maverick’s Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, Everything Everywhere All at Once’s This Is a Life by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott, and Women Talking’s Applause by Diane Warren in the category.

Taking to Twitter, singer Kaala Bhairava mentioned that he was short of words when he met Rihanna. He said, "I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen Rihanna. Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay’ and that I must have listened to it a million times. This memory is going to ‘stay’ in my heart forever We were literally spellbound when she performed last night! Unbelievable!"

I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration,

The queen @rihanna ❤️

Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay’ and that I must’ve listened to it a million times.

This memory is going to ‘stay’ in my heart forever 🥹… https://t.co/q5i4MtRIKP pic.twitter.com/JC42cjux0c — Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7) March 13, 2023

RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.