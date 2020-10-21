Rumer Willis Opens Up About Losing Virginity At 18 To An ‘older’ Man Who ‘took Advantage’

Rumer Willis recently appeared on Jada Pinket Smith’s talk show Red Table Talk. During the show, she opened up about losing her virginity at the age of 18 and what was going on in her head through the incident. Willis mentioned that she neither refused nor gave consent for the act. Read below to know the details of her interview.

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis on Red Table Talk

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis was a guest on the Jada Pink Smith’s Red Table Talk recently. During the course of the show, Rumer revealed that she had lost her virginity at the age of 18 and to a man who was older than her. She recounted the incident while in conversation with the host Jada Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield – Norissas.

She went on to say that she lost her virginity at 18 and was more bothered with her shame that she hadn’t lost it earlier already. She says that she was not abused or raped but she hadn’t consented to it either. Rumer Willis says that she just let it happen and didn’t say "no".

She mentioned that the person who did it was old and had taken advantage of her. Rumer added that he did not check with her and although "no means no" and a man should respect that but what if you are not able to say no? This was the second time that Rumer Willis had appeared on the show.

The last time she appeared on Red Table Talk was along with her mother Demi Moore and sister Tallulah Willis in November 2019. The three spoke about Moore’s drug relapse in 2012 among other things. They spoke at length about Demi’s drug problems, her failed partnership with Ashton Kutcher and her miscarriage.

The daughters while speaking about their mother’s relapse and said that it was a very dark period to see their mom like that and the changes in her behaviour. Tallulah mentions how they spoke to Moore and treated her like she was a child, and that this wasn’t the mom they had grown up with. The now-divorced couple shares Rumer, Tallulah and Scott Willis together. Moore has mentioned about reworking on her relationship with her daughters in her 2019 book 'Inside Out'.

