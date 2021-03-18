Rumours Of Chris Evans Returning As Captain America Debunked By Marvel Boss Kevin Feige

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers passed the Captain America shield to Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame, as he bid goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But, in January 2021, there was news going around that the actor is in talks to return as the iconic character in future MCU projects. The initial reports suggested that Evans would not be in a solo project as Captain America, but his version of the Cap would be a supporting person in other Marvel movies, much like Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, the rumors are now debunked by the Marvel Studios boss.

Kevin Feige shuts down rumors of Chris Evans' return as Captain America

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige talked about the rumors surrounding the return of Chris Evans as Captain America. He said that he rarely answers no to anything anymore because things are always surprising him with what happens in the MCU. But this rumor, he thinks, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.

Kevin Feige is referring to Chris Evans’ response to the news via his Twitter handle. The actor simply tweeted, “News to me” when the initial reports were making the rounds on the internet. With his tweet, Evans suggested that he was not making a comeback. An older version of Steve Rogers could have a few lines in the upcoming Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, however, no confirmation has been made yet.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan also expressed their thoughts on the matter in the same interview. Mackie recalled that he was actually fishing when the report came out. He was informed about it by a person on the docks from who he gets bait for around 20 years. The actor stated that the person had no idea who Mackie was back then but now is a fan. The Falcon actor asserted that Marvel’s so secretive, and it is “so ridiculous” about what the actors know and what they don’t know. He clarified that he has no idea about Caps’ return and the person at the dock knows more about what’s going on with Marvel than he does.

Sebastian Stan said that anything is possible in the MCU. He mentioned that he saw Chris Evans tweeted something about it. So, he does not know. He feels like usually he knows what to say in those things, so he does not know what to make of the news. And he truly does not have any intel on Steve Rogers’ comeback. Stan noted that he feels like people cannot ever think of the words Captain America without thinking about Chris Evans. He has done such “an amazing” job with it, and Sebastian Stan feels like he is always going to have this presence. And he has a presence in their show, he asserted.