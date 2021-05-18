'Running Wild With Bear Grylls': Bobby Bones Opens Up On Life Since He Met Caitlin Parker

Bobby Bones recently appeared on the Monday episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls with his fiancée. The TV personality opened up on finding his self-worth, how different his life has been since his wife-to-be has walked in and more. Scroll along to know more details about all that he shared.

Bobby Bones opens up about his life since he met Caitlin Parker

The recent episode and season finale of Running Wild With Bear Grylls on May 17, 2021, featured radio and TV personality Bobby Bones, who appeared on the show with his fiancée Caitlin Parker. Bones was elated as he expressed that his life has been completely transformed since Parker has been a part of it. He shared how he had an amazing Christmas with Caitlin and her family in the eastern Sierra Nevada, which was just like those on TV.

Bobby said, “Just this last Christmas for example, I've never had a Christmas with a whole family before, and I went to her family's house. It was the first time I've ever had what I would call a TV Christmas -- had dinner, woke up Christmas morning, give gifts”. Further adding that Caitlin’s family is like his own and that he was looking forward to something like this for a long time. He said, “It was just so love-filled. And it wasn't my blood family, but it's now my family. And the fact that she's so close to her's, for me, it's a game-changer in my life. I had gotten used to having Christmas by myself, honestly. It was a foreign feeling, but it was a great feeling. It was something that I had looked forward to for a long time."

Bobby Bones proposed to Caitlin in October 2020 after they dated for a year. Further during the episode, Bear Grylls asked Caitlin how she feels about her fiancé’s big aspirations in life. To this Parker replied, “I love his aspirations, but my thing with him is I think he's been so career-driven, which is beautiful, and it's gotten him to amazing places, but let's find our worth in things that aren't just our career. Find your worth in who you are, not in what you've accomplished”.

Bones then expressed how he always found his worth in his success but now is on a journey of finding his self-worth. He says, “I have always -- and still do -- always found my worth in how successful I've been. It's really the only place I found love, ever, but I've never been told that I really had worth”. He then added, “Now that I'm really starting to accept it, it's still a foreign feeling, but I can feel me making progress. And anything in my life that I've gotten good at, it's all started with really small progression. And I feel that now, for the first time”.

Image: Bobby Bones Instagram

