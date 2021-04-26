Rupali Ganguly Enjoys Mangoes On The Sets Of 'Anupamaa', Fans Say 'mangoes Are Love'

Television actor Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of herself from the sets of Anupamaa. In the photos, Rupali can be seen admiring a set of mangoes. Rupali Ganguly also wrote a caption on enjoying small things in life.

Rupali Ganguly enjoys mangoes on the sets of Anupamaa

Actor Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share a set of photos in which she can be seen with director Romesh Kalra in a garden of mangoes. In the caption, she wrote, “Happiness is enjoying the little things in life. People dream of going to fancy destinations and I find my self looking for a farm life.Ye toh AAM baat hai ki Chhoti Chhoti khushiyon se hi banti hai zindagi (This is a common thing that the happiness from small things makes life beautiful) With our rockstar director @romeshkalra. Hum aam ke Baagaan mein aaye hain (We are in a mango garden)”. Take a look at Rupali’s post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Rupali’s post. Several users expressed their love with emojis while several others said, “Mangoes are love”. One of the users agreed to Rupali’s caption and said, “ Very true ma’am. Happiness is indeed enjoying the little things in life”. Check out some of the reactions from Rupali’s Instagram post below.

Rupali’s social media presence

Rupali Ganguly is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a photo with her co-actor Sudhanshu Pandey, and the producer of the show Anupamaa Rajan Shahi. In the caption, she wrote, “Saari duniya ka bojh ye uthaate hai Humaara strong producer @rajan.shahi.543 and @sudanshu_pandey toh diet kar ke lean ho gaye hai ... hence have to lean on them for diet tips (Taking the responsibility of the whole the world, pour strong producer Rajan and Sudhanshu Pandey have become lean through diet, now I have to lean on them for diet tips)”. Take a look at Rupali’s story below.

Netizens showered immense love on Rupali’s post. One of the users wrote, “Strong team makes strong show” while another user wrote, “top actors +top director= fire”. Take a look at some of the comments from Rupali’s post below.

Promo Image Source: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.