Rupert Everett Ropes John Malkovich, Kit Clarke For His Upcoming 'Lost And Found In Paris'

Actor and filmmaker Rupert Everett is all set to helm the forthcoming flick, Lost and Found in Paris. The film is based on his own true-life experiences. According to the news agency, ANI, Kit Clarke has been roped in to play Everett's younger self, who is an unruly teenager sent by his exasperated parents to live with a Parisian socialite family in order to learn French and grow up. Scroll down to know more about the upcoming Everett directorial venture.

Rupert Everett to direct Lost and Found in Paris

Also penned by Everett, Lost and Found in Paris marks his second film as a writer as well as a director, following The Happy Prince. The report suggests the cast also includes John Malkovich, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Everett himself in a supporting role. The film revolves around Rupert (essayed by Clarke), who is a 17-year-old art student based in Paris in 1977, who is seduced into the hedonistic world of rival fashion designers- Gary Saint Lazare (Everett), and Wim Waldemar (plated by Malkovich) in the dying days of disco.

Everett has a sexual awakening and experiences a dark first love. It is only after a tragedy strikes that he realizes that some loyalties don't last forever. The film is said to feature a soundtrack that is filled with several blockbuster songs from the disco and punk era.

Lost and Found in Paris is about rollercoaster of life

According to Variety, while speaking about his new project, Everett said the film is about 'the rollercoaster of life, the exuberance, and glamour of youth, seen through the lens of a life well lived.' He explained that he went to Paris on an exchange trip in 1977 and he was supposed 'to learn French.' However, he 'discovered fashion, disco, drugs, rent boys, and finally- right at the edge of the abyss- himself.'

Backed by Jeremy Thomas at Recorded Picture Company, the film will go on floors in Spring next year. HanWay Films will be handling worldwide sales and distribution, which will commence sales at the American Film Market. Presentation of the film at the AFM is supported with funds awarded by the UK Global Screen Fun, a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport fund that is administered by the BFI.

(Image: Instagram/@imkitclarke/AP)