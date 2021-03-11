Rupert Grint Recalls 'suffocating' Experience During 'Harry Potter' Filming For Ten Years

English actor Rupert Grint, who is best known for his portrayal of Ron Wesley in the Harry Potter series, admitted that there was a time when he felt "suffocated" during the shooting of the film series. Interestingly, Rupert recalled his experience of breathing the character from 2001 to 2011 during his appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, on March 8. He was heard saying, "There was a time where it felt quite suffocating because it was heavy going because it was every day for 10 years in the end".

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter movies

As his conversation with Shepard progressed further, the 32-year-old actor asserted that making the hit movies was "a great experience" because the cast and crew became like family to him. However, he often felt like doing something else. Grint shared that every year when the cast and the crew came together for the shoot, it looked like a Groundhog Day to him.

Recalling his mindset at the time when he signed on to do the films, Rupert said that for him, it was all about the books. He proclaimed that he was obsessed with the books. He added that for him, it was all about being Ron, and post the Harry Potter series, he did not really see a career.

Grint also revealed that he has not seen all the Potter films. While adding that it feels too soon, he added that he can not detach himself completely from it. In the conversation, Grint told that he watched The Sorcerer's Stone twice.

Sharing his piece of mind on his now-changed perspective towards the series, the Snatch actor told that he can appreciate what a feat it was. During his conversation, the actor revealed his most embarrassing moment, which was his shoulder-length red mane hair in Goblet of Fire in film four. He considers it as one of the biggest regrets.

On the professional front, Grint is currently working on the Apple TV Plus series Servant. It was renewed for a third season in 2020. Along with Grint, the series also stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Nell Tiger Free in the lead.