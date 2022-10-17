Last Updated:

Rupert Grint Recalls 'wonderful Combination' About Robbie Coltrane In Heartfelt Tribute

Days after 'Harry Potter' star Robbie Coltrane's demise, actor Rupert Grint paid a heartfelt tribute to a 'giant hearted man' on Instagram.

Swati Singh
Actor Robbie Coltrane, who was popular for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, passed away at 72. Now, days after The World Is Not Enough star's demise, his Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint aka Ron Wesley has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Mourning the loss, Grint headed to his social media space and stated, "No one else on this planet could [have] played Hagrid, only Robbie."

Sharing a picture from the sets of Harry Potter where Coltrane could be seen playing the flute, Grint wrote,

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & more mourn Robbie Coltrane's demise

Other stars from the Harry Potter including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling and more also paid tributes to Coltraine online. As per Variety, Radcliffe issued a statement, which read, "Robbie used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Emma Watson, who played the character of Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, also wrote on her Instagram Story, "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."

