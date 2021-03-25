Rupert Grint Reveals Why He Stood Up Against 'Harry Potter' Author JK Rowling; Read

Recently, Harry Potter fame Rupert Grint in an interview revealed the reason why he decided to stand up against the author JK Rowling and her comments about gender and sex, which many considered to be transphobic. Rupert stated that he still is "hugely grateful" for the award-winning author, even though he disagrees with her thoughts and opinions. He complimented JK Rowling by saying that she is "extremely talented" and by that he means that "her works are genius".

Rupert Grint why he supported trans community post J.K. Rowling's controversy

Adding to that, Rupert told Esquire that he also thinks that one can have "huge respect for someone" and "still disagree with things like that". Earlier in regard to his comments during the controversy, Rupert said that he felt he had a responsibility to "speak out in support of the trans community", who is a "valuable group that he thinks need standing up for". He continued that sometimes, even "silence is louder" and he felt the need to speak because he thought "it was important". The Servant actor acknowledged that he isn’t "an authority" on the subject and added that his decision to speak up on it came "out of kindness and respecting people".

In June 2020, Rupert had released a statement in order to extend his support for the trans community post J.K. Rowling's allegedly transphobic letter. Earlier, Harry Potter’s leading stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson had also spoken against JK Rowling’s comments, while actors such as Robbie Coltrane and Eddie Redmayne had defended the author. In the essay, she had talked about conflated sex with gender and defended her ideas suggesting that changing one’s biological sex threatens his/her own gender identity.

In the personal essay she shared on her website, the acclaimed author had written about her initial growing interest in the trans issues and the onslaught of online harassment she had received post her Twitter activity, including Magdalen Berns. In the essay, she also spoke about the domestic abuse she had suffered and called herself a "sexual assault survivor". She informed Potterheads that she was sharing the traumatic history "out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like hers".

Meanwhile, Rupert had welcomed his first baby with actor Georgia Groome in May 2020. Rupert Grint's baby girl's name is Wednesday G Grint. On November 10, 2020, the actor took to his Instagram account and unveiled the name of the child. He penned a sweet note and introduced his daughter to the world for the first time ever.

