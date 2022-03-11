Rupert Grint Spills Beans On Introducing Daughter Wednesday To The World Of 'Harry Potter'

Actor Rupert Grint is loved by millions for his stint in the Harry Potter franchise as Ron Weasley, with the actor now all set to turn his daughter Wednesday into the fantasy film universe's ardent fan. Grint, who has a 21-month-old daughter, Wednesday G. Grint with his wife Georgia Groome, quipped that he has already started showing Wednesday the trailers of Harry Potter.

In Rupert's recent appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host paid respect to the wizarding world series that made the actor a household name. Fallon quipped that it has been 20 years since the release of the first Harry Potter film, and told Grint, "Now you have this beautiful baby and one day you're gonna show her these movies one day and say, ‘That's daddy!'" Fallon's statement then lead Rupert to make the sweet revelation.

Rupert Grint reveals he has started introducing daughter Wednesday to Harry Potter

The 33-year-old actor said, "I’ve already started showing her the trailers. She has a wand and a Pez dispenser with my head on it. We don’t feed her Pez, but she has [the dispenser]."

Fallon also asked him about his fatherhood experience, which led Rupert to tell him about the few worlds Wednesday has picked up. Rupert said that she learnt the 'F-Word' from him while he was shooting for his AppleTV+ series Servant. "She says ‘dada', she says ‘mama', it was kind of at the same time. And also, the F-word came pretty quickly.", he stated and continued," "My character says the F-word a lot and now she just says it whenever she’s excited."

Rupert made his Instagram debut with an adorable picture alongside Wednesday. Introducing his daughter, Rupert mentioned, "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

