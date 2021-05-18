Ruskin Bond's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Films Based On His Books?

Prolific author Ruskin Bond will be ringing in his 87th birthday very soon. Over the years, Ruskin Bond's books have inspired several children and adults, some of whom have also gone ahead and made films out of Ruskin Bond's stories. On the occasion of his birthday, a quiz based on the films that are based on Ruskin Bond's books has been curated. One can take Ruskin Bond's quiz below and find out how well do you know the movies based on Bond's work.

Ruskin Bond's birthday quiz:

1) This book boasts of a star-studded ensemble and is front-lined by an A-lister herself:

a) Black Beauty

b) 7 Khoon Maaf

c) The Blue Umbrella

d) None of the above

2) This short story has been turned into a fantasy short film that prominently features a cat.

a) Catatouillle

b) The Feline Menace

c) The Black Cat

d) A Study On Cat Skins

3) This film's titular character is an inanimate object that was a gift to one of the characters from Japanese.

a) The Blue Umbrella

b) The Magical Kohl

c) Alice's Slippers from the wonderland

d) None of the above

4) This film touches upon the seven sins of man.

a) Ek Tha Rusty

b) Ek Tha Rusty 2

c) Junoon

d) 7 Khoon Maaf

5) This is one one the earliest films that explored Stockholm Syndrome.

a) Junoon

b) Junoon - The Drive

c) Highway

d) None of the above

6) The story of this film spans multiple decades.

a) Ek Tha Rusty

b) The Seven Sins

c) The passion for love

d) 7 Khoon Maaf

7) This film is based on the theme of animosity and the need to reclaim one's edge.

a) The Blue Umbrella

b) Malgudi Days

c) Black Beauty

d) None of the above

8) This film stars the likes of Shashi Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, amongst others.

a) The Blue Umbrella

b) Junoon 2

c) Junoon

d) None of the above

9) This film has a guest appearance by Ruskin Bond himself.

a) 7 Khoon Maaf

b) Taming Of The Shrew

c) Junoon 2

d) None of the above

10) This film made Ruskin Bond turn a 6-7 page-long short story into a novella before its director started shooting the same.

a) Junoon 3

b) The Blue Umbrella

c) 7 Khoon Maaf

d) None of the above

Answers: 1-b, 2-c, 3-a, 4-d, 5-a, 6-d, 7-a, 8-c, 9-a, 10-c

