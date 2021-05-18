Ruskin Bond's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Films Based On His Books?

Quick links:
Image: Ruskin Bond's Instagram
Prolific author Ruskin Bond will be ringing in his 87th birthday very soon. Over the years, Ruskin Bond's books have inspired several children and adults, some of whom have also gone ahead and made films out of Ruskin Bond's stories. On the occasion of his birthday, a quiz based on the films that are based on Ruskin Bond's books has been curated. One can take Ruskin Bond's quiz below and find out how well do you know the movies based on Bond's work.
a) Black Beauty
b) 7 Khoon Maaf
c) The Blue Umbrella
d) None of the above
a) Catatouillle
b) The Feline Menace
c) The Black Cat
d) A Study On Cat Skins
a) The Blue Umbrella
b) The Magical Kohl
c) Alice's Slippers from the wonderland
d) None of the above
a) Ek Tha Rusty
b) Ek Tha Rusty 2
c) Junoon
d) 7 Khoon Maaf
a) Junoon
b) Junoon - The Drive
c) Highway
d) None of the above
a) Ek Tha Rusty
b) The Seven Sins
c) The passion for love
d) 7 Khoon Maaf
a) The Blue Umbrella
b) Malgudi Days
c) Black Beauty
d) None of the above
a) The Blue Umbrella
b) Junoon 2
c) Junoon
d) None of the above
a) 7 Khoon Maaf
b) Taming Of The Shrew
c) Junoon 2
d) None of the above
a) Junoon 3
b) The Blue Umbrella
c) 7 Khoon Maaf
d) None of the above
Answers: 1-b, 2-c, 3-a, 4-d, 5-a, 6-d, 7-a, 8-c, 9-a, 10-c
