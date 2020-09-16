Russell Brand Violates Social Distancing Rules In His Comedy Show By Hugging Fans

Russell Brand recently organised his first offline comedy show Brand-emic. The stand-up comedian was believed to take all precautions including social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Russell Brand broke the rules of social distancing as he was witnessed hugging and standing close to fans for pictures.

According to The Sun, Russell told fans that he had better go because he was flouting social distancing rules. In several pictures, Russell Brand is seen standing close to fans for selfies and also not maintaining the rule of social distance at one metre plus which is mandatory in England. The set of Russell’s concert was inspired by lockdown as he joked how his performance was almost empty due to social distancing rules, however later, he ended up breaking all the rules.

The report also stated that Russell Brand told the crowd that he wanted to walk off the stage after joking how he poorly attended his show was. Russell's show wasn’t actually poorly attended, he had a socially-distanced audience as required. Despite the photos of Russell Brand breaking the social-distancing rules surfacing online, he posted a tweet talking about his concert being socially distant. He wrote, “What a wonderful night of socially distant, spiritually intimate fun we had. Thanks, everyone at Regent's Park @OpenAirTheatreand all of you that came together”.

Also Read| These social distancing circles at a Bengal railway station are hilarious; check out why

Also Read| Shaheen Bhatt & Other Celebs Who Have Penned Their Mental Health Battles In Their Books

Also Read| Katy Perry Says Marriage With Russel Brand Was The 'first Breaking Of Her Idealistic Mind'

What a wonderful night of socially distant, spiritually intimate fun we had. Thanks everyone at Regent's Park @OpenAirTheatre and all of you that came together. pic.twitter.com/kErZWy4S5K — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 15, 2020

Katy Perry opens up about her marriage with Russell Brand

Katy Perry recently released her latest album titled 'Smile' and it has been creating a huge buzz among her fans. She also appeared for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia. It was in the interview that Katy revealed about her previous failed marriage with Russell Brand. She explained how things were when she got married to him and how things ended soon after that. Katy Perry and Russell Brand married each other in 2010 and called it quits shortly in 14 months of their marriage.

She recalled the time and mentioned that she was doing incredibly well at the time and was enjoying her success. Katy added that she was simply enjoying her life at that time. The singer mentioned that it was during this time that she met someone who she found very interesting and stimulating. She then remarked that it felt like a “tornado” when everything was happening so quickly around her.

Further, she said that it was the marriage that worked as the first breaking of her idealistic mind. Katy Perry later went on to reveal that in just 14 months the duo ended their marriage over text. It was Brand who ended their marriage over a phone text. The painful moment was captured in the 2012 documentary titled Katy Perry: Part of Me.

Also Read| Russell Brand Finds It Difficult To Manage His Addiction As He Is Stuck In Australia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.