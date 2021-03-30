Russell Crowe Joins Cast Of 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Starring Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It features Chris Hemsworth as he reprises the titular superhero role. Thor: Love and Thunder cast includes several old and new members. Now, another acclaimed actor has joined the team.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast get Russell Crowe

Deadline has recently revealed that Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe has been added to Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder cast. His role has been kept under wraps and the plan was to surprise the audiences with his cameo when the movie would have released. However, as photos of the actor hanging out with the cast all over Australia went viral, his involvement was confirmed.

As the news was announced, fans speculated about what would Russell Crowe portray in his MCU debut. Beta Ray Bill is one of the most popular characters which has been hinted at a few instants in the films. The actor might appear as King Thor, the older and grizzled version of the character who spun out of the War of the Realms. As per fan theories, Crowe could even play Zeus, the sky and thunder god in Greek religion, who rules as king of the gods of Mount Olympus. However, no official confirmation is made on what character he would essay. Crowe is quite familiar with the comic-book superhero genre as he has previously played Jor-El, father of Karl-El / Superman in Man of Steel, directed by Zack Snyder.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast includes Matt Damon as he reprises his unknown character from Thor: Ragnarok. Christian Bale will be making his MCU debut as the villain of the movie, Gorr the God Butcher. Natalie Portman is returning as Jane Foster who will take on the God of Thunder’s female incarnation, Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson will reprise Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula, along with other Guardians of the Galaxy members are to be seen in the project. Jaimie Alexander will also make a comeback as Lady Sif.

Taika Waititi will direct Thor: Love and Thunder, and will also play Korg. The script is co-written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Plot details are under wraps. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 6, 2022.

Promo Image Source: russellcrowe Instagram