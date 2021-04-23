Russell Crowe Joins MCU; Reveals The Character He Is Playing In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Russell Crowe recently made an appearance on an Australian radio show and the actor has revealed that he will be a part of the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor further shared details about what character will he be playing in the movie, which is slated to release in 2022. Read along to find out all that the actor had to spill.

Russell Crowe reveals his character in Thor: Love and Thunder

During his recent interview with Australian radio station JOY 94.9, Russell Crowe casually shared the role that he is set to assume in Thor: Love and Thunder. The announcement might not be official and done by Disney, but it sure made it clear that the actor is indeed a part of the movie and that he will play the king of the Olympians, Zeus. The actor also revealed that it was the last day of playing the character and he has been enjoying it thoroughly.

He said, “I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15 I shall be Zeus! It's for Thor”. He further added, “It's my last day of Zeus-ing about, and I'm going to enjoy it”. Here is the clip of what the actor had to say.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to arrive in theatres, next year on May 6, 2022; however the filming schedules of the project are still being affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis around the world. Taika Waititi who directed the 2017 instalment Thor: Ragnarok will be returning at the helm of the upcoming film. The movie will also see the return of Natalie Portman as her character Jane Foster, who will take a turn to wield the Mjolnir.

The movie is being shot in Sydney, Australia after it kicked off in January 2021. It will also feature Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Jeff Goldblum in pivotal roles. The movie is written by Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with Kevin Feige as producer.

Promo Image Courtesy: Russell Crowe's Instagram