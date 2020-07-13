Russell Crowe Gives Grim Reminder Amidst Reports Of His Return For 'Gladiator 2'

Gladiator 2 has been under development for quite a long time. It was recently revealed that Ridley Scott who directed Gladiator is working on the script for the sequel. Now Russell Crowe who played the lead as Maximus Decimus Meridius in the original movie gives fans a grim reminder about his appearance in the sequel.

Also Read | Ridley Scott is working on 'Gladiator 2' script but says, "it's really challenging"

Russell Crowe offers a harsh reminder for 'Gladiator 2'

The news about a Gladiator sequel has currently caught up the heat. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Russell Crowe talked about the Gladiator 2. He said that the conversation about the sequel has been going on since the last day of shooting Gladiator. The actor stated that there has been a lot of different ideas of approaching things for the second part. Crowe mentioned that he keeps being a sort of party spoiler when he says, he just wanted to remind everyone that he died in the first one. So, he does not really know about the sequel. The Noah star questioned that could they play with his death this far away and noted that they could.

Also Read | Russell Crowe Says Gladiator Script Was "so Bad", That He Wasn't Given One Initially

Gladiator won several accolades including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe at the 73rd Academy Awards. Talking further about Gladiator the actor said that to have a film in his career where even 20 years after, it does not matter what day of the week it is, somewhere in the world it is still playing on primetime TV. He called it amazing. Crowe mentioned that when they were making the movie, they never would have expected it to have such a wide reach. In fact, while they were making it, it was chaos, he noted.

Also Read | Russell Crowe Was Almost Mauled By A Tiger While Shooting For Gladiator, Says Ridley Scott

Russell Crowe recalled shooting for Gladiator. He said that the schedule was “very helpful” because they were literally making things up as they were shooting, and there are no two ways about it. He mentioned that every actor was involved in the process of creation and sort of adjusting their characters and building their characters. The actor stated that director Ridley Scott had just created “such a rich world” for all of them to exist in. He noted that as every actor came in the door, they just accepted that world and accepted that they were all going to be wearing funny costumes and talking in a funny way and just bought into it.

Also Read | Russell Crowe Marks 20 Years Of 'Gladiator' With Iconic Quote; Netizens Hail 'masterpiece'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.